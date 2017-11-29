3 red.
These Wines by the Glass Are Small Enough to Stash in Your Purse — and They're So Chic!
A standard intro.
Hi, we're STANDARD. We make small-lot wines reminiscent of California's heritage, but reborn in a new form. Here's the perfect way to really get to know us - 3x 2013 Standard Red and 3x 2014 Chardonnay (along with a little something extra).
How much wine is in a glass?
Each glass of STANDARD gives you just over 6.3 oz. Don't know how much an oz. is? Don't worry your secret is safe with us, that's why we made this handy chart.
Details.
Each intro includes:
- 3x STANDARD Red ($24)
- 3x STANDARD Chardonnay ($24)
- Shipping included ($10)
- 1x secret gift from us ($15)
(hint: you can wear it, #swag)
$73